Susan Spadafora

Dec. 16, 1950 - Dec. 15, 2021

VICTOR - Susan Spadafora passed away peacefully at age 70, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Born in Auburn on December 16, 1950, the daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Young) Graney.

Predeceased by her aunt, Sister Mary Noreen Graney RSM and uncle Otis Sitton. Survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Robert Spadafora; her children: daughters, Kristin (Ryan) Snyder and Robin Spadafora, and son, Ryan Spadafora; grandchildren: Bryce Spadafora, Devin and Autumn Rex, Emma, Avery and Luke Snyder, and Milo Money; her sister, Kathleen (Bill) Locastro; nephews: Todd, Scott and Marc Locastro; her aunt, Jean Sitton-Birch.

Calling hours on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 3325 Winton Rd. South, Rochester, NY. Memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Susan's memory can be made to the National Adrenal Foundation Society. Share condolences with the family at www.Miller1889.net.