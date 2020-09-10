Terrell A. (Green) Applebee

FLEMING, NY -

Terrell A. Applebee of Fleming, NY passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 after a 16 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

She was the daughter of Howard and Ann (Carr) Green of Port Byron, NY and a 1960 graduate of Port Byron High School. She retired with her husband Jim in 1998 and moved back to Fleming, after living many years in Erie, PA, to settle on Owasco Lake.

Terry was a stay at home mom, but also worked many years part time at a local Hallmark Store in Fairview, PA. She was a youth sports mom, active downhill skier and enjoyed traveling all over the world, which included winters in Sarasota, FL and weeks in Cape May, NJ. Most of all, she enjoyed her time at the lake when family and friends visited for boating and water skiing.

She is survived by her husband James Applebee of 59 years. In addition, she is survived by her son Russell, daughter-in-law Pam, and grandchildren: Colin and Claire of West Chester, PA, who she loved spending time with. Lastly, Brother Martin Green of Port Byron, NY and brother Gary Green and sister-in-law Margaret Green of Elmira, MI, brother-in-law Glen Applebee and sister-in-law Debbie Applebee of Booneville, NY, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside service will be held 2 pm Friday Sept. 11, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Port Byron, NY. Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron has charge of arrangements

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate) or a charity of one's choice.