Thomas F. Gruver

Feb. 17, 1938 - March 18, 2022

MORAVIA - Thomas F. Gruver, 84 of Moravia, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Gruver was born in Buffalo, NY on Feb. 17, 1938.

He proudly served with the United States Navy and was employed with CSX Railroad. Over the years, Thomas enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting and above all the time he spent with his family, especially with his grandchildren.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anne (Kuhlmann) Gruver; his children: Thomas Gruver and his fiance Kelly Ryan, Kim Stockton with Robin Sharpless, and Michael (Ashley) Gruver: his sisters: Alberta "Tooty" (Raymond) Bachman and Deborah Partin; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Thomas was predeceased by his daughter, Sue Bergerstock and granddaughter, Elizabeth.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at 2:30 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10 Prospect St., Auburn, NY 13021. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.