Thomas "Tom" Michael Keeney

GENOA - Thomas "Tom" Michael Keeney, age 73, of Genoa, NY, passed away on October 4, 2021.

He was predeceased by his son Matthew and is survived by daughters: Dawn and Cherie; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his six siblings and their families.

Tom was a loving father and grandfather. He had a special love for nature and wildlife and enjoyed spending time with his family at Cayuga Lake. Tom will be truly missed by all who loved him.