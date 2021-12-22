Menu
Thomas W. Quinn
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

Thomas W. Quinn

Dec. 12, 1949 - Dec. 11, 2021

GENOA- Thomas W. Quinn, 71, formerly of Genoa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at his home in Venice, FL with his loved ones by his side. Born in Sherwood, NY on December 12, 1949, Thomas was the son of the late Francis and Doris (Mosher) Quinn.

He was previously employed at Smith Corona for over 25 years. He was also employed at Crosible in Moravia, NY until his retirement.

Tom was a lifetime member of the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department. Tom loved to go deer hunting when home in New York, and he also enjoyed fishing down in Florida. He had his own sportsman stock car and raced for a few years. He also loved to go to dirtcar races whenever he could attend. He enjoyed coming home to New York every year for the Route 90 sales and to visit his family. Some of the things he loved to do when he was home, in addition to hunting and the Route 90 sales, was to tell stories about when he was younger and to play cards.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Wood-Quinn of Venice, FL; four children: Theresa (Kevin), Steven (Roxanne), Tammy, and Brandy; nine grandchildren: Matthew (Danielle), Tasha, Kayla, Brooke, Jeremy, Marissa, Alex, Victoria, and Kayla; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Kevin (Melanie); four sisters: Nancy, Sharon (Jack), Pat, and Kathy; and also several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant son, Thomas James Quinn and by four brothers, Terrance, Bob, Keith and Joel.

There will be no services at this time. In the Spring of 2022, the family will hold a Celebration of Life in memory of Tom. Donations in Tom's name can be made to the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department, 10015 NY-90 Genoa, NY 13071.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We spent 17 years together and I love and cherish everyone of them...I miss you so much and your love is in my heart forever...fly high my love you deserve it..
Linda Quinn
Family
January 30, 2022
We miss u so much. I'm glad I was part of your family. I'll hold in deep in my heart. Papa Tom the girls talk about u all the time and miss u. Love u so much and never will be forgotten.
Roxanne
January 13, 2022
Dad we all miss you so very much. But the good and happy memories is what I´ll cherish forever. Please watch down over us!
Brandy
Family
January 2, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Daniel sheils
Friend
December 23, 2021
