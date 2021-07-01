Thomas J. Walsh

AUBURN - Thomas J. Walsh, 83 of Auburn passed away, Tuesday morning June 29, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Wellington) Walsh. Tom previously worked for both the Nalge Company and McQuay for many years before retiring. Tom was an avid outdoorsman, and especially enjoyed hunting . He also was involved for many years with the Boy Scouts Organization. His most favorite times were those spent watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's special events and games. He will be sadly missed by all of them.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betsy (Evans) Walsh of Auburn; two children: daughter Mary Lynn (Edward) Rizzo, Thomas (Kelly) Walsh all of Auburn; four grandchildren: Edward (Brittney) Rizzo, Patrick Rizzo, Thomas and Greg Walsh; two great-grandchildren: Ayden and Valentina Rizzo; three siblings: Sue Schillace, Peter (Marlys) Walsh, Richard (Sandy) Walsh; sister-in-law Marilyn Walsh; brother-in-law Deacon Mike (Joan) Evans; sister-in-law Kathy Diehl; as well as several nieces, nephews; cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by a sister Margaret Mahoney, brother David Walsh and grandson Matthew Rizzo.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held this Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 10-12 p.m. inside of Sts. Peter and Paul Church, with services to immediately follow at 12 noon at the church on Washington St.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas's memory to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.