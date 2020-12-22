Menu
Tim Clark
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Tim Clark

Aug. 25, 1950 - Dec. 19, 2020

CAYUGA - Tim Clark, 70, of Cayuga, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at his home. Born August 25, 1950, the son of the late Morris G. and Janet Backman Clark of Union Springs.

Tim was a Union Springs High School graduate, Class of 1968. For many years, Tim was employed as a salesman for Fox and Gillespie Dealerships. He enjoyed fishing, barbecuing, golfing, as well as the 19th hole following golf. Above all, Tim enjoyed the time spent with his family and dogs Kingston, Sadie and Cooper.

He is survived by his companion Denise Cuff-Crawford of Cayuga; three sons: Grant, Kenneth and Timothy (Nicole), all of Auburn; one sister Vonnie Calabrese (Joe) of FL; grandchildren: Isabelle and Ethan Clark, Ella and Ava Cuff; and niece and nephew Carin and Kevin Calabrese.

There will be no services. Contributions may be made in memory of Tim to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's been a while Tim, but you bring back a lot of great memories. God bless you and yours.
john allen
December 23, 2020
Denise, Brian and I are very sorry for your loss. We always loved talking with you two at parties and he will be missed. Please reach out to us if you ever need anything. Love, Vicki and Brian
Vicki Gambrell
December 22, 2020
Grant, Ken & TJ, We are so very sorry for the loss of your dad. Please know we are here for you anytime you need anything. We love you! Love, Aunt Vicki and Brian
Vicki & Brian Gambrell
December 22, 2020
Dear Denise, my sincerest condolences on Tim's passing. I'm certain he will be missed.
Greg Rigby
December 22, 2020
