Tim Clark

Aug. 25, 1950 - Dec. 19, 2020

CAYUGA - Tim Clark, 70, of Cayuga, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at his home. Born August 25, 1950, the son of the late Morris G. and Janet Backman Clark of Union Springs.

Tim was a Union Springs High School graduate, Class of 1968. For many years, Tim was employed as a salesman for Fox and Gillespie Dealerships. He enjoyed fishing, barbecuing, golfing, as well as the 19th hole following golf. Above all, Tim enjoyed the time spent with his family and dogs Kingston, Sadie and Cooper.

He is survived by his companion Denise Cuff-Crawford of Cayuga; three sons: Grant, Kenneth and Timothy (Nicole), all of Auburn; one sister Vonnie Calabrese (Joe) of FL; grandchildren: Isabelle and Ethan Clark, Ella and Ava Cuff; and niece and nephew Carin and Kevin Calabrese.

There will be no services. Contributions may be made in memory of Tim to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.