Timothy J. Costello
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Timothy J. Costello

July 1, 1957 - Jan. 5, 2022

FLEMING - Timothy J. Costello, 64 of Dougall Road, Fleming, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. A life resident of the Auburn area, Tim was born July 1, 1957 the son of the late Thomas and Patricia O'Connor Costello.

He was a 1975 graduate of Union Springs High School and retired as a Sergeant from Auburn Correctional Facility after 27 years of faithful service. Tim was considered a "jack of all trades" and enjoyed playing pool, riding his motorcycle and was a member of ABATE of Cayuga County. Above all, he loved and cherished the time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva "Jenny" Hartman Costello; one daughter, Rachel Elice (Joseph) of Union Springs; two sons: Timothy II of Boonville and Matthew (Michelle Lahah) of Auburn; four sisters: Catherine Crane (Gary) of Palmyra, Amy Riley (Dave) of MD, Brenda Bowers (Ron) of Auburn and Sarah Diffin (Paul) of Auburn; one brother, Tom Costello (Jackie) of Auburn; four grandchildren: Lucas, James, Emma and Elena; and several aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews and cousins.

Calling hours for Tim will be conducted Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

To offer condolences to the family,please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 9, 2022.
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sarah, give my best to your family. I am sorry for your loss.
Michael Klock
Friend
January 12, 2022
Rest In Peace my friend, May God Bless You & Your Family.
Anthony Volpe
Work
January 10, 2022
Tim always brightened my day at work with a smile and kind words. May he rest in peace.
Richard Smith
January 10, 2022
Jenny and family, I am very sorry for your loss. I will be praying for your family during this difficult time.
Maureen Banfield Warrick
Friend
January 9, 2022
