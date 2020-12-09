Timothy S. Laird

AUBURN - Timothy S. Laird, 62, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 7, 2020.

Born in Auburn, Mr. Laird graduated from Auburn High School and attended Cayuga Community College. He was the founder (1995) Owner and President of Hy-Tech Cleaners based in Auburn. He was a perfectionist at his job and made sure all his customers were satisfied. He sure could make a stone floor shine. His hobbies included playing the guitar, listening to music and taking snap shots of his beloved animals. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his family. His wife Kor and their beloved boy, JoJo were his world. Tim was a very kind hearted and loving person who was always there to help anyone in need. Tim will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Jeannette Laird of Auburn and his eldest brother, Gary of Syracuse. He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years Kor Laird; his step children: Elmer, Lieng (Hiram) and Amy; his siblings: Bonnie, Sherrie, Randy and Terry; several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and a great niece.

There will be no services. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. Donations in Tim's memory may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn. To leave condolences for the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.