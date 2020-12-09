Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy S. Laird
ABOUT
Auburn High School
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Timothy S. Laird

AUBURN - Timothy S. Laird, 62, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 7, 2020.

Born in Auburn, Mr. Laird graduated from Auburn High School and attended Cayuga Community College. He was the founder (1995) Owner and President of Hy-Tech Cleaners based in Auburn. He was a perfectionist at his job and made sure all his customers were satisfied. He sure could make a stone floor shine. His hobbies included playing the guitar, listening to music and taking snap shots of his beloved animals. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his family. His wife Kor and their beloved boy, JoJo were his world. Tim was a very kind hearted and loving person who was always there to help anyone in need. Tim will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Jeannette Laird of Auburn and his eldest brother, Gary of Syracuse. He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years Kor Laird; his step children: Elmer, Lieng (Hiram) and Amy; his siblings: Bonnie, Sherrie, Randy and Terry; several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and a great niece.

There will be no services. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. Donations in Tim's memory may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn. To leave condolences for the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Kor & Amy & family I am so sorry about your loss. Tim was a very nice man. He will be missed. Sending love, strength, and prayers for you !
Tina McIntosh
December 14, 2020
Kor, Amy & family, we are so very sorry to hear about Tim´s passing. Please know you are all in our thoughts & prayers & our love goes out to all of you.
Kevin and Joanie (Bubba) DeChick
December 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family! You are all in my thoughts and prayers!
Joelene Quinn VanArsdale
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results