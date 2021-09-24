Timothy A. Mack

AUBURN - Timothy A. Mack, 65 of Auburn passed away unexpectedly, Saturday September 18,2021 at his home.

He was born in Auburn the son of the late Leeland and Eleanor Mack and had been an area resident his entire life. Tim previously worked at Automatic Rolls for several years and owned and operated Madd Mack's Bait and Tackle Shop . He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, hunting and fishing. Tim especially loved spending time with his family and will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his children: daughter, Jessi Salvage, son, T.J. ( Hannah) Mack all of Auburn, seven grandchildren, Amelia, Grace, Aveza, Luna Mack, J.J. Jonathan and Joseph Salvage, two siblings, Sandy (Larry) Detsel of Auburn, Terry ( Janie) Mack of FL, his in-laws: Arthur and Frances Good as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to his parents he was a predeceased by a brother, Michael Mack.Calling hours for family and friends is this Sunday from 1 to 3:00 p.m. at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.