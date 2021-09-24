Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy A. Mack
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Timothy A. Mack

AUBURN - Timothy A. Mack, 65 of Auburn passed away unexpectedly, Saturday September 18,2021 at his home.

He was born in Auburn the son of the late Leeland and Eleanor Mack and had been an area resident his entire life. Tim previously worked at Automatic Rolls for several years and owned and operated Madd Mack's Bait and Tackle Shop . He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, hunting and fishing. Tim especially loved spending time with his family and will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his children: daughter, Jessi Salvage, son, T.J. ( Hannah) Mack all of Auburn, seven grandchildren, Amelia, Grace, Aveza, Luna Mack, J.J. Jonathan and Joseph Salvage, two siblings, Sandy (Larry) Detsel of Auburn, Terry ( Janie) Mack of FL, his in-laws: Arthur and Frances Good as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to his parents he was a predeceased by a brother, Michael Mack.Calling hours for family and friends is this Sunday from 1 to 3:00 p.m. at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My condolences to the family.
Teresa Wood
School
October 16, 2021
Terry and Sandy, we are sad to learn of the passing of Tim. He was a good person. May he rest in peace. Your families and his family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ralph Deal and Family
October 3, 2021
Terry .. sorry to hear that you´ve lost your brother. I remember all the good times back in the days. All the best to you & your family. Take care. ........An old friend Allen Lepak
Allen Lepak
September 29, 2021
RIP
Tish Costello
Friend
September 29, 2021
Sorry to all ! RIP
Tish Costello
Friend
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results