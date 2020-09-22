Timothy R. Chalker

AUBURN - Timothy R. Chalker, a lifelong resident of Auburn peacefully passed away Sunday morning September 20, 2020, surrounded by family.

The son of Robert & Mary DeOrio. Chalker was a graduate of Auburn High School and had owned and operated Chalker Construction Company in Auburn for many years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, a volunteer coach and Board Member of Auburn Indians Pop Warner Football. He was a loyal Buffalo Bills fan, enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing and being out doors. Tim loved spending time with his children and grand daughter.

He is survived by his two children: Colleen E. Chalker, Auburn; Kevin T. Chalker, US Army, Denver, CO and their mother Dorothy Chalker; Grand daughter Mechaela; sister Cindy D'Angelo, Auburn; Brother Rick Chalker, Auburn; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was pre deceased by his parents and brother in law Tony D'Angelo, grand parents several Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am in Sacred Heart Church with the Reverend Michael Brown As celebrant on Friday, September 25, 2020. Interment will be in St Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.

Memorials may be remembered to Auburn Indians Pop Warner Football. Please remember a face mask and social distancing guidelines.