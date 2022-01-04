Tonya Rae White (Taggart)

March 22, 1981 – December 31, 2021

AUBURN - Tonya Rae White passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Tonya was born in Dead Wood, SD and graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Tonya was employed with Premier Payroll of Auburn as a payroll processor.

Tonya was a loving wife and mother who always had a place in her heart for animals. She enjoyed spending time with her family and pets, reading and listening to music.

She is survived by her daughter Sonia who she loved with all her heart; husband Craig; father Jarrell; mother-in-law Grace; brother Nick; sister Tasha; and a large number of family and friends.

She was preceded by her mother Sonia Taggart, father-in-law Tom White and grandparents, Joe and Charlotte, Laurie and Chuck, Darrell and Carol.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday January 5, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution to the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhomecom., to send the family a condolence or plant a tree.

Masks are mandatory while visiting the funeral home.