Tonya Rae White
FUNERAL HOME
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Tonya Rae White (Taggart)

March 22, 1981 – December 31, 2021

AUBURN - Tonya Rae White passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Tonya was born in Dead Wood, SD and graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Tonya was employed with Premier Payroll of Auburn as a payroll processor.

Tonya was a loving wife and mother who always had a place in her heart for animals. She enjoyed spending time with her family and pets, reading and listening to music.

She is survived by her daughter Sonia who she loved with all her heart; husband Craig; father Jarrell; mother-in-law Grace; brother Nick; sister Tasha; and a large number of family and friends.

She was preceded by her mother Sonia Taggart, father-in-law Tom White and grandparents, Joe and Charlotte, Laurie and Chuck, Darrell and Carol.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday January 5, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution to the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhomecom., to send the family a condolence or plant a tree.

Masks are mandatory while visiting the funeral home.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home,LLC
42 East Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Talked with Tonya every week since April calling our hours at Premier. She was always so jovial and happy. Will miss her happy voice.
Ted Gauget
Work
January 12, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. Are prayers are for the family .
Terry and Colene
January 8, 2022
Superior Insulation Co. LLC.
January 5, 2022
Tonya, Remember how we said it is rare that we can find a time where I am speechless? Well, I am totally speechless. I am glad that we reconnected and hung out all those times we did. I loved our dinner dates and hanging out. I will do my best to make sure Nat and Sonia remain friends forever. RIP my friend. Love you.
Rene Collard
Friend
January 4, 2022
As an American Legion Commander, I called Tonya to report employee hours weekly. She was always so professional and cheerful I looked forward to doing so. We lost a great person. Deepest sympathy to family and friends. RIP Tonya.
Brian Foote
Work
January 4, 2022
