Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Valerie T. Murray
ABOUT
Auburn High School
FUNERAL HOME
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St.
Auburn, NY

Valerie T. Murray

SHREVEPORT, LA - Valerie T. Murray, 57, of Shreveport and formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Health Center in Shreveport, LA.

Valerie was born in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of Pastor Willie Murray and Carolyn (Young) Murray. Valerie (whose family called her Val) had a queenly spirit and a heart of gold. Valerie was blessed with natural beauty, a soulful singing voice, and a vibrant personality. Valerie was the life of every party and family gathering with an infectious laughter. Valerie was also a master conversationalist with the gift of uplifting the spirits of family and friends alike, even at the most challenging of times.

Valerie's life's work was centered on family. Her greatest joy was spending teachable moments with her "grand babies". Valerie left indelible memories on the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Valerie was a graduate of Auburn High School.

Valerie is survived by her parents: Willie and Carolyn; three siblings: Willie, Jr., Christona (Darrick) Wilson, Veronica (Tony) Martin; five children: Darius McCants, Kawamie Murray, Casheena Boyd, Canecia Boyd, and Jason Boyd; ten grandchildren: Marquise, Quintel, Kawamie, Jr., Yoni, Yari, Imagine, Sydney, Ashiya, Ella, and Tqueria; two great-grandchildren: Ja'liyah and Ja'moura; several neices, nephews; and a host of cousins.

Valerie was predeceased by her sister Regina McDowell and nephew Jerava D. Johnson.

Calling hours for family and friends will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 103 Fitch Avenue, Auburn, NY. Mask wearing required. A Homecoming Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY is assisting the family.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ
103 Fitch Avenue, Auburn, NY
Jan
15
Service
1:00p.m.
Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ
103 Fitch Avenue, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Mama val was a kind nice and encouraging person.Every morning I wake up and go to her page she gives very much encouraging words ,Mama Val u will be truly missed I love you
Naimah
Friend
January 15, 2022
Offering sincere condolences to the family of Valerie Murray. May she rest in peace.
Cherilyn Gaeta, Michael Gaetas' mom
January 14, 2022
To the Murray Family. I'm so sorry to hear the loss of your daughter Valeria. May she rest in peace in Jesus' Name!
Sister Louise Lewis
January 14, 2022
.I would like to express my deepest, deepest, condolences to. the Murray family with all of my love. May God comfort you at this time.
William jones
January 12, 2022
My deepest condolences to the. Murray Family. Val was a very beautiful young woman with a heart to match. I will never forget that big voice and beautiful smile
Cherry. Love
January 12, 2022
Sorry for your loss
Clara Bell
Friend
January 11, 2022
We miss you so much Mama Val Your TikTok family will never forget you#queenofgrandrising
Latrice James
Other
January 11, 2022
My beloved niece /Will Forever Love +Miss U Lovely personality +Smile
Uncle Jimmie
Family
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results