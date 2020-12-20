Viola L. "Speed" Feeney

AUBURN - Viola L. "Speed""Feeney, 82 of Auburn formerly of Braintree, MA, died unexpectedly on December 20, 2019 in Auburn. She was a devoted daughter of the late Richard Speed and Louis Wilson.

Viola worked at Mercy Rehab in Auburn for many years. She volunteered her time at the First Love Food Pantry on Wall Street for over twenty years until its closing. Viola loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an active parish member at the Holy Family Church in Auburn for many years.

Loving mother of: Richard T. Feeney of Weymouth, MA, Karen Feeney Shadley of Hanson, MA, Noreen D'Alessandro of Hanover, MA; grandchildren: Janette Sabin Gavini of Northboro, MA, Joanne M. Taylor of CA; two great grandchildren: Sidney and Savanah Taylor of CA; sisters: Ann Chilson, Joan Knapp

In addition to her parents, Viola was predeceased by her daughter, Brenda L. Feeney-Sabin, son John F. Feeney, Jr., brothers: Gilbert E., John F. Speed, Richard D. Jenner, Robert L. Dwello, Raymond Hamilton; and sisters: Nancy Roe, Barbara M. Barber and Beverly Peacock.

There will be a memorial mass at 1PM on April 10, 2021 at Holy Family Church, 85 North Street, Auburn. Burial will be at St. Jospeh's Cemetery in Fleming. Brew Funeral Home is charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donations to the charity of your choice.