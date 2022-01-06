Menu
Violet D. Peck
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street
Port Byron, NY

Violet D. Peck

Sept. 4, 1936 - Jan. 3, 2022

PORT BYRON - Violet D. Peck, 85, of Port Byron, NY passed away January 3, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Violet was born in Memphis, NY on Sept. 4, 1936 the daughter of James and Susan (Clements) Dixon.

She enjoyed crocheting in her spare time. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Steven (Michele) Peck, Deborah Peck of Port Byron and Susan Peck of Weedsport;

grandchildren: Michael, Heather, Shawn, Kimberly, Jennifer, and Christine; eleven great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours or service per Violet's request.

Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements.

Contributions may be made to the Port Byron Fire Dept., PO Box 367, Port Byron, NY 13140.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 6, 2022.
Just read about your mom Steve. So sorry! May you feel Gods comfort and love in this time of grief. Love to you and Michele and all your family! Praying for all of you!
Karen Cheeley
Family
January 8, 2022
