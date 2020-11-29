Virginia C. Leach

ELBRIDGE - Virginia C. Leach, 95, formerly of Elbridge passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Born in Sennett, she was the daughter of Josef and Balbina Szablak.

Virginia was a life resident of the Elbridge area. She was a home maker who loved to cook and was noted for her golabki and pizza. Her husband Leo S. Leach, Sr. died in 2015.

Surviving are her children: Steve (Patte) Leach, Gregory (Debbie) Leach, and Kathy (Tim) Mayor; two grandchildren: Sandy (Chris) Pardee, Colleen (David Pincus) Major; and three great grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Elbridge. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements. Visit - bushfuneralhomes.com