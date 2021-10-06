Virginia "Ginny" Delaney

June 8, 1931 - Oct. 2, 2021

AUBURN - Virginia "Ginny" Delaney, 90 of Rochester passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 with her family by her side. Born in Auburn on June 8, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Ellen A. Doyle Delaney and grew up driving tractors and milking cows at the family farm on West Lake Road.

Ginny was a graduate of Holy Family High School and Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at Auburn Memorial and spent more than 20 years as a Head Nurse for the Red Cross, driving the "Hemaliner" bus from location to location. Ginny was a faithful Catholic, devoting many years of her life as a Sister of Mercy and a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Rochester. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping in the Finger Lakes, refinishing furniture, scrolling on Facebook, and completing crossword puzzles. Ginny enjoyed watching Buffalo Bills games and Hallmark Channel movies while sipping caramel mochas from McDonald's. Above all, she was happiest when spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by a brother Joseph Delaney (Celeste) of Auburn; sister Helen Worden of Auburn; many loving nieces, nephews; great and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by one sister Irene Flaherty and brother John Delaney.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Family Church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Aurora. Contributions may be made in memory of Ginny to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visitwww.whitechapelfh.com.