Wallace "Ruff" VanDuyne
1924 - 2022
BORN
1924
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Wallace "Ruff" Van Duyne

Dec. 23, 1924 - March 18, 2022

AURELIUS - Wallace "Ruff" Van Duyne, 97, of Aurelius, NY passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital after an extended illness.

Wallace was born on December 23, 1924, to Ezra and Florence (Pilbeam) Van Duyne in Lysander, NY. He attended Savannah High School.

Over the years he worked for International Harvester, the Button Shop, Schooley Construction, CN Flag, and Over and Under Construction where he retired.

Wally enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the garden and woodlands behind his house.

In 1944 Wally met Nancy Carello of Seneca Falls NY and were married on June 7, 1947.

Wallace is survived by his wife, Nancy of 75 years; and two daughters: Valerie (Myron) Latanyshyn and Paulette (Brian) Dahl; he is also survived by four grandchildren: Vanessa (Steve) Barnes, Anthony (Caitlin Pallischeck) Dahl, Mary Elizabeth (Matt Stott) Barnes and Briana (Tiffany) Hancock; lifelong friend Chuck Scanlon. Wallace is survived by a sister, Alice Amoia; and a brother, Donald and Geraldine Van Duyne; two sisters-in-law: Amelia Furano and Teresa Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Wallace was predeceased by his parent's, sisters, Bertha Canolesio, Margery Marsden, Helen Van Duyne, Flossie Hixon, and a brother, Milton Van Duyne.

Calling hours will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with services following at 1:00 PM. Burial at Columbkille Cemetery in Seneca Falls, NY.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Wallace in his memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 22, 2022.
Nancy, Val and Paulette and family, so sorry for your loss. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers for peace.
Anne Mosley
March 23, 2022
My condolences to the Van Duyne family. Wally was a fine man. I was his paperboy and later on we were coworkers at CN Flagg. May he rest in peace.
Dave Ramsey
Friend
March 22, 2022
My condolences to the VanDuyne family. I knew Wally many years ago and always enjoyed working with him at CN Flagg Co.
Bill Boedicker
March 22, 2022
