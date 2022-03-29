Walter J. Dec

May 13, 1924 - March 26, 2022

OWASCO - Walter J. Dec, 97, of Owasco passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022, at his home. Mr. Dec was born in Auburn on May 13, 1924, to the late John and Catherine (Mierzwa) Dec.

Walter proudly served in the United States Army during WWII, receiving a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He retired from Carrier as a Time Study Engineer. Walter was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time golfing and bowling with friends.

Walter is survived by his daughter, Debra (Gary) Derouin; his son, Derrick (Karen) Dec; his grandchildren: Edel (Jessie Calvetti) Derouin, Aaron (Cassidy) Derouin, Jeffrey Dec, Dr. Vernon (Min) Peryea and Amy (Jim) Fitzgerald; his great-grandchildre: Elliot, Abigail, Caitlin and Natalie. Along with his parents, Walter was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Irene (Luczak) Dec; his sisters, Jane, Julia and Frances and his brothers, Peter, Joseph, Ignacius, Lawrence and Midge.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Walter's caregivers, Edel and Cassidy Derouin, Jeanne Granato and Hospice of the Finger Lakes, for the kind and compassionate care they provided.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. A funeral service will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.