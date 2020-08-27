Menu
Wilfred H. "Bill" Harris

AUBURN - Wilfred H. "Bill" Harris, 90, the husband of the late E. Helen Caci Harris of Auburn, died Monday, August 24, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital.

A native of Locke, Wilfred was a Korean War Veteran having served with the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans, American Legion, Coast Guard Auxiliary and was Past Faithful Navigator of the Knights of Columbus. Wilfred enjoyed boating, bowling and was a fan of, and season ticket holder for Auburn Doubledays Baseball. Above all, he was a loving and giving man who cherished the time spent with his entire family.

He is survived by three daughters: Donna Pruitt (Paul), Jo Ann Montgomery (Stephen) and Linda Carroll; one son, Thomas Harris (Kristine); one brother, Frank Harris (Lucy); ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Helen and his parents, Thomas and Mabel Finch Harris, he is predeceased by six siblings.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Burial with full military honors will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of Wilfred to the St. Mary's Church Building Fund. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
We are sorry to hear of Uncle Bills passing. He had a great sense of humor, and was committed to his family, faith and principles. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.
Dean & Cyndie Harris
August 27, 2020
I am very sad to hear about Uncle Bill's passing. One of my earliest memories from when we moved back to Auburn in 1964 was visiting the house on Clark St and Uncle Bill was always kidding around with us and it was always fun to be with him. My family sends our deepest condolences to the Harris family.
Joe Caci
August 27, 2020