Wilfred H. "Bill" Harris

AUBURN - Wilfred H. "Bill" Harris, 90, the husband of the late E. Helen Caci Harris of Auburn, died Monday, August 24, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital.

A native of Locke, Wilfred was a Korean War Veteran having served with the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans, American Legion, Coast Guard Auxiliary and was Past Faithful Navigator of the Knights of Columbus. Wilfred enjoyed boating, bowling and was a fan of, and season ticket holder for Auburn Doubledays Baseball. Above all, he was a loving and giving man who cherished the time spent with his entire family.

He is survived by three daughters: Donna Pruitt (Paul), Jo Ann Montgomery (Stephen) and Linda Carroll; one son, Thomas Harris (Kristine); one brother, Frank Harris (Lucy); ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Helen and his parents, Thomas and Mabel Finch Harris, he is predeceased by six siblings.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Burial with full military honors will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of Wilfred to the St. Mary's Church Building Fund. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.