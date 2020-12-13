Menu
Willam H. Andre
William H. Andre

ELDRIDGE/AUBURN - William H. Andre, 93 of Eldridge and formerly of Auburn passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born in Fayette the son of the late Harold and Bernice Ireland Andre and had been an area life resident for most of his life .

Bill attended West High School and left early to help fight for our country in the US Navy. At 17, Bill did his basic training at Sampson and would serve most of his time aboard the USS Alchiba, patrolling the waters of the Asiatic-Pacific area and arrived back at Alameda Naval Air Station in Alameda, CA. In 1946, Bill would be honorably discharged from Shoemaker,CA with the Rank of Seaman 1st Class.

His wartime years were some of his proudest times and he would serve eight more years in the Naval Reserves upon completion of active duty. Bill was a life member of Sampson WWII Navy Veterans Assoc., where he was a former trustee and past President. Bill was a life member of Sampson's Air Force Veteran Association and former Vice-President and President of the Sampson State Park Friends Assoc. Bill was instrumental in forming the US Navy Museum at Sampson, also the Air Force Museum and founded Friends of Sampson State Park. Bill also played a huge role in forming the US Navy Cemetery at Sampson. He was a life member of the Waterloo Memorial Post VFW 6433, Warner-Vanrider American Legion Post 435 , an active member of Auburn Memorial Hospital Auxillary, Eldridge Grange #220, and Ovid Historical Society member.

Bill worked in his earlier years at the former Schines Palace as an usher and at Shaw's Red & White Grocery. He also worked at the former A & P Tea Co., Market Basket Grocery, Noah's Ark Auto, Barney Hearns Lunch & News Store. He would retire from Cayuga Savings Bank after more than 30 years of service in 1992.

Bill was a member of the Episcopal Church SS Peter and John, where was active for many years as an usher and vestry member and the Christ Episcopal Church in Jordan as a vestry member, financial secretary and sexton. There's no question that Bill was a very hard worker and supported his family throughout the years. He was a very proud and humble man, proud of his country and even prouder of his family. He will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know this special man.

He is survived by his loving children: son William (Christine) Andre of Auburn; three daughters: Gloria (Michael) Jupin of NC, Peggy (James) Vivenzio, Nancy Andre all of Auburn;15 grandchildren;numerous great- grandchildren;several great-great grandchildren; brother Paul (Eleanor) Andre of Auburn; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his wife Gladys (Johnson) Andre, a son Mark Andre, three sisters Doris Augusta, Marjorie Wells, and Betty Tinti.

A private graveside service was held at the convenience of the family, where full military honors were rendered. There will be a service in Sts. Peter & John Episcopal Church, at a future date that will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions due to the strong love and devotion that Bill had for his country to help support the Sampson Military Museum,c/o Natural Heritage Trust # 546, 6096 Route 96A, Romulus, NY 14541.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill "B," I am so saddened to hear of your father's passing especially during the holiday time. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, My deepest condolences, Kim-I.
Kim (Kim-I) Ryan
December 14, 2020
Nancy what a beautiful obituary honoring your dear father. I´m so sorry for your loss. Remember the good times over the years that he left behind. Praying for you and your family. God bless!
Venita
December 14, 2020
Fair winds and following seas Uncle Bill. Thanks for your service in this great Navy of ours. Today´s Navy draws inspiration from the amazing courage of the WWII sailors you represent. When we consider the competition we see around the world now from Russian and Chinese naval forces, today´s navy points to the key advantage we will always have over the competition. Sailors like you, from a free society, with American ingenuity and guts. Say hello to Nimitz!
Andrew and Jennifer Johnson
December 14, 2020
Thank you for your service .
Joe Colella
December 13, 2020
Fritz and I were saddened to hear of the lost of Bill May God be with you all at this most difficult time and also with Bill Enjoy and cherish your memories. Remember his love for you and that will keep him close to your hearts. Your Mom and Dad and Mark too are now back together again. I can hear your Mom now....Bout time Bill... you sure did take your time. Fritz loved to talk military talks with him.... they always had great conversations.. My conversations with him were usually around my Dad and himself, and of course Sampson. He will truly be missed by us both. Love and Prayers, Fritz and Phyllis Allen
Phyllis & Fritz Allen
December 13, 2020
Bill, so very sorry to hear about you Dad. "Fair winds and following seas" to him.
Jim Dacey
December 13, 2020
