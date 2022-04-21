William "Bill" Criss

Aug. 20, 1944 - March 28, 2022

ITHACA - William "Bill" Criss, born in Rochester, NY on August 20, 1944, passed away on March 28, 2022 in Ithaca, NY.

Bill was a Vietnam War Veteran (Air Force), had a passion for antiques, cars, cooking, gardening, travel and guns. He fished and hunted his entire life and enjoyed going to races, baseball games, and the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta.

His sense of humor and infectious smile are etched in the memories of anyone who knew him. We will always remember him singing and whistling the oldies when he cooked, dancing the night away at parties and doing the Twist. In the last few days of his short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Bill expressed his readiness to be at peace, having relished a full life surrounded by family, friends and beloved pets.

Bill was the youngest of four children, predeceased by their parents Leland "Skeet" Criss and Edith "Edie" Criss and survived by his sister Nancy (Jerry) Darrow; brothers: David (Sharon) and Donald (Paula); children: Cathy Criss Mulford, Sheila Mettler, Lonnie (Connie) Mettler; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

His ashes will be placed with his parents at the Spring Lake Cemetery, privately. A Celebration of Life and dish to pass, will be held at the American Legion, 2598 Legion St., Cato, NY on May 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.