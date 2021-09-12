William (Bill) Fromel

RENO, NV - Bill Fromel, 95, former Auburn, NY resident, expired at his home in Reno, NV, after a long healthy life.

He was born in Auburn, NY in 1926. He was a WW II Army Veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. His five brothers also served.

He married Mitzi Sawchuck at St. Peter & Paul's Church in 1955.He was owner/operator of Fromel Bros. Service Station on corner of Wall St. and Aurelius Ave. He was an avid sports fan. He played League softball for 30 years, enjoyed horse races and achieved his only hole in one at age 72. He rarely missed any baseball or football games on TV.

He retired from Buckeye Pipe Line Co. in 1984 at age 57, after serving 32 years. As planned, he and his wife immediately moved to Reno, NV for fun, games and long retirement.

Besides his devoted wife, he leaves William D. of Las Vegas, NV, Glenn of Mesquite, NV, both of whom were born on his birthday and also Robert of Reno, NV. Also, his sister, Betty Jane Festa.

Predeceasing him were sisters: Anna Barski and Julia Maloney and brothers: John, Steve, Mike, Andy and Donald.

May he rest in peace.