William Barry Grader
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

William Barry Grader

June 28, 1959 - Mar. 15, 2021

SEBASTIAN, FL - William Barry Grader, 61, of Sebastian, a long-time resident of Weedsport, NY, passed away on March 15, 2021. He was born to William James Grader and the late Kathleen Ann Barry Grader on June 28, 1959 in Fort Sill, OK.

William attended Weedsport Junior Senior High School. He was the long-time contractor and owner of Craftsman Construction. He was a competitive pool player and a member of the Italian American Club.

William is predeceased by his mother, Kathleen Ann Barry Grader, of Montezuma, NY and his sister, Patricia Baity, of Seneca Falls, NY.

He is survived by his children: Nicole Cunningham of Sebastian, and Kari Ann (Frank) Osborne of Palm Bay, FL; also survived by four grandchildren: Ciara Cunningham, Brigham Gourlay, Franklin Osborne, and Aubree Petersen; his father, William James Grader, of Montezuma, NY; and his siblings: Theresa (Lyle) Smithler of Weedsport, NY, James (Terri) Grader of Auburn, NY, Rosemary Ingersoll of Auburn, NY, Elizabeth (Tim) Case of Bradenton, FL, Elaine Glines of Alton, NH, John "Jack" Grader of Weedsport, NY, Thomas (Penny) Grader of Weedsport, NY, and Linda Florrow of Bradenton, FL; 17 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story is asked to visit William's memorial page at https://www.seawindsfh.com/.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I´m very sorry to hear of Billy´s passing, thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace..
Ellie (Whyte) Liddle
March 26, 2021
