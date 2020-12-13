William J. Green, Jr.

Feb. 18, 1943 - Dec. 8, 2020

WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ - William J. Green, Jr., age 77, of Williamstown, NJ, formerly of Scipio Center, NY, passed away on December 8, 2020.

Beloved husband of Darlene Green (nee Weil). Devoted father of Robin McBeath (Jay), Anessa Green, and Chris Green. Loving grandfather of Brandon March, Jessica March and great grandfather of Lilly March. Dear brother of Richard Green (Terri) and Caroyl Nobile. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to current restrictions, a memorial service in NY will be announced at a later date.

To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com