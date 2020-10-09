William M. "Bill" Noftell

AUBURN - Mr. William M. "Bill" Noftell, passed away Wednesday at Strong Memorial Hospital.

A native of Brooklyn, William was a graduate of Erasmus Hall High School. He has resided in Auburn for the past 41 years, relocating from North Rose.

Bill was a well known DJ throughout Central NY. He was affectionately known as George Michaels at the College Inn during the 70's and 80's. Bill enjoyed watching his NY Mets, NY Rangers, NY Giants and attending many games. He was a former employee of Mc Donalds.

Surviving are his wife Victoria Thurston Noftell whom he married on August 24, 1979; their son Bradley and wife Kelly, Waxhaw, NC; Grandson Elijah Noftell; Sisters: Lisa Noftell, Auburn

Laura Neru, Auburn; brother, Russell Noftell, Albany; nieces, nephews He was pre deceased by his parents Leroy and Jeanette Bloomer Noftell, brothers Jacob and Leroy and a sister Sandy.

A Grave side Service will be held Monday October 12, 2020 at 11 am in St. Joseph's Cemetery (Sand Beach entrance) with the Reverend James Enright officiating.

Memorials may be remembered to the Throop Volunteer Fire Department. All are to use social distance guidelines and please wear a face mask. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South ST Auburn