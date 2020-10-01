William P. Gates

PORT BYRON - William P. Gates, 85, of Port Byron, passed away on Monday Sept. 28, 2020 at the Commons. He was the son of the late Charles and Mary Stark Gates. William enjoyed hunting for game and was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his children: Yvonne Showers (James), William Gates (Darlene), Shirley Rodgers (Rex); Sisters: Marion Gates-Ziolkowski, Marjorie Jackson; 17 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his wife Barbara Gates, and three daughters: Sherry Wilson, Karen Hetherington and Michelle Crawford.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn is in charge of the arrangements.