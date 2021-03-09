Menu
William E. Schoonmaker
North Rose-Wolcott High SchoolWeedsport High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

William E. Schoonmaker

AUBURN - William E. Schoonmaker, 71 of Auburn passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, March 6,2021 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse. He was an area resident for most of his life, the son of the late Allyn and Ella (Oliver) Schoonmaker.

Will graduated from Weedsport High School, Class of 1967, also from Auburn Community College, he received his Bachelor's in Education from SUNY Oswego, a Master's Degree from Ball State University and his PhD from the University of Minnesota .

William was involved in education for most of his life, teaching at various institutions including Kent State, University of Minnesota and retired after several years of teaching at North Rose Wolcott High School, where he was also the President of their Teacher's Association for many years. Will enjoyed fishing and spending the summers on Lake Ontario. He especially loved working on and restoring his father's sailboat.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Roseann (Kaufman) Schoonmaker of Auburn; two sisters: Penney Cosentino, Emily Nekritz both of Weedsport; three brothers: Walter (Jan) Schoonmaker of Auburn, Alan (Carol) Schoonmaker of Hoenoye Lake, James (Margaret) Schoonmaker of CT; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, William was also predeceased by a sister Martha Bumpus, and a brother Charles Schoonmaker.

There are no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry or Calvary Food Pantry.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry Aunt Rosie. Uncle Willie will be missed.
Cheryl and family
March 12, 2021
Hello Rosie

We are so saddened by Will's passing. It has been many years since we last saw you both up on the lake, but it could be yesterday's memory.
I came across an old photo recently, and was puzzled by the landscape--high grass, distant water above some heights. Realized that the photo was taken at the edge of the bluffs, probably from Willy's stripped down dune buggy, and I had stopped just in time! I learned to drive standard shift in that topless bucket. Roll bars and seat belts not included; those were the days.

Peace to you and Will's family.

David and Cindy Chayka


David Chayka
Friend
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss Rosie. Memories of tennis courts and north Fulton st.
John Wilmot
March 9, 2021
