William C. Tracy
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street
Moravia, NY

William C. Tracy

May 19, 1936 - Dec. 23, 2021

SEMPRONIUS - William C. Tracy, 85, of Sempronius, passed away after fighting many health problems on Dec. 23, 2021. Bill was born May 19, 1936 in Cortland, NY, the son of Orville and Vira (Downes) Tracy.

Bill graduated from Moravia Central School and served three years in the Marines. He bought Sand Hill Farm in 1972. Bill loved farming and was a hard worker in all that he did. He loved being on his tractor and working the fields. He enjoyed the old 2-cylinder John Deere Tractors and going to all the farm auctions in the area. In recent years, he enjoyed riding his Gator with his grandson, Jim Bob.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Georgianna; his son James; and four daughters: Wendy Tracy (Shawn Socker), Julie (Shawn) Becker, Amy (Patrick) Kehoe, and Suzie Tracy (Chris Brown); 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Marijane Seamans.

He was predeceased by his parents, and one sister, Beverly Sharpsteen.

A graveside burial service will be held in the spring at Sand Hill Cemetery, Sempronius that adjoins his farm. Calling hours will be held at Wade Funeral Home, Moravia on Jan. 8, 2022 from 3:00-4:00 PM.

Friends wishing, may send memorial contributions to Four Town Ambulance, 109 Main Street, Moravia, NY 13118.



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street, Moravia, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
December 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss !! Was glad to of had the chance to meet Bill and to help care for him.RIP sweet Bill
DEBBIE CHAMBERLAIN
December 29, 2021
