Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Walter "Bill" Weiman Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

William "Bill" Walter Weiman, Jr.

AUBURN - William (Bill) Walter Weiman, Jr., 56, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2021.

Calling hours for Bill will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m. Friends are invited to join with the family for a celebration of life after the service, at the Skaneateles American Legion Post 239. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Finger Lakes. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:30p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
Jun
17
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Although I know words offer small comfort in your hour of sorrow . I do wish to express my sincere sympathy to you on the loss of your beloved son. With deepest sympathy, Barbara Irish Smith
Barbara Irish Smith
Friend
July 6, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Rick and Peg McElwain
Friend
June 18, 2021
We are very sorry & sad. Did not hear till Friday.
John & Mary Foster
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results