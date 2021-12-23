Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Joseph "Bill" Wertman
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

William Joseph "Bill" Wertman

AUBURN - William Joseph "Bill" Wertman, 57, of Auburn, NY, died peacefully on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Upstate Syracuse University Hospital.

William was born in Auburn, NY, the son of late Diana M. (Machiea) Ramper and Richard O. Wertman. He proudly served our country while in the Army National Guard. William was also a certified welder who worked at McQuay's International and worked as a painter and handyman. William was a huge and avid supporter of the Dallas Cowboys football team, enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his significant other, Sandra Conway of Auburn; two children: Julie Wertman of Rochester and Shane Groom of Auburn; two sisters: Donna O'Hara (Brian) of Union Springs and Deborah Hendrick of Timberlake, NC; one brother Scott Szakaly (Jennifer) of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, Diana Ramper (2002); his father Richard O. Wertman (2020), William is predeceased by his brother Richard O. Wertman, Jr. (2017) and brother Ronald P. Wertman (1969).

There will be no calling hours or services. A memorial service will be determined at a later date. Arrangements are with the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Contributions can be made in memory of William to the Calvary Food Pantry, 90 Franklin St., Auburn, NY.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I'm sad to be learning belatedly of Bill's passing. I didn't know him well, but he was my first kiss in high school. I wish peace and comfort to his family.
Cynthia Nagle
School
January 26, 2022
We are sorry to hear you lost Bill We enjoyed Bills company over the years His humor was funny and witty Sorry Sandy for your loss He was a great friend Our Deepest Sympathy
Michele D BLOWERS
Friend
December 26, 2021
It´s been years Billy but I enjoyed your friendship of years gone by. It´s sad to lose a friend especially one so young. Lay in peace my brother.
Gene Bell
Friend
December 25, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
December 23, 2021
R.I.P God be with all your family !
Karen Esposito
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results