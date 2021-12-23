William Joseph "Bill" Wertman

AUBURN - William Joseph "Bill" Wertman, 57, of Auburn, NY, died peacefully on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Upstate Syracuse University Hospital.

William was born in Auburn, NY, the son of late Diana M. (Machiea) Ramper and Richard O. Wertman. He proudly served our country while in the Army National Guard. William was also a certified welder who worked at McQuay's International and worked as a painter and handyman. William was a huge and avid supporter of the Dallas Cowboys football team, enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his significant other, Sandra Conway of Auburn; two children: Julie Wertman of Rochester and Shane Groom of Auburn; two sisters: Donna O'Hara (Brian) of Union Springs and Deborah Hendrick of Timberlake, NC; one brother Scott Szakaly (Jennifer) of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, Diana Ramper (2002); his father Richard O. Wertman (2020), William is predeceased by his brother Richard O. Wertman, Jr. (2017) and brother Ronald P. Wertman (1969).

There will be no calling hours or services. A memorial service will be determined at a later date. Arrangements are with the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Contributions can be made in memory of William to the Calvary Food Pantry, 90 Franklin St., Auburn, NY.

