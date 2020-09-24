Willis R. "Bill" Bouck Oct. 11, 1935 - Sept. 21, 2020 MORAVIA - Willis R. "Bill" Bouck, 84, of Moravia, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in Webster, NY. Mr. Bouck was born Oct. 11,1935 in Auburn, a son of Reginald and Ethel (Carter) Bouck. He was retired after 25 years of employment with the Moravia Central School District, where he had been the head bus mechanic. Bill was a Charter member of the Moravia V.F.W. Dads of Foreign Service Veterans, a member of the Moravia Christ United Methodist Church, and he was an exempt member of the Moravia Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Edna M. (Flynn) Bouck, five children: Charles Bouck (Brenda) of Weedsport, Thomas (Petra) of Champaign, IL, Ann Thomas (Bob Traphagen) of Freeville, Hope Counts (Kenneth) of Groton, and Gary (Donna) of Odessa, FL; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, a sister, Gloria Dunham of Freeville, many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William, and sisters, Beatrice Austin, Irene Jarvis, Jean Baker, and Helen Douglas. Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Avenue, Groton, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2 to 5 pm. Face coverings and social distancing regulations will apply. Interment in Bird Cemetery, Locke, will be held at a later date. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Four Town Ambulance, Box 28, Moravia, NY 13118, or to the Locke Fire Department.