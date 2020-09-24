Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Willis R. "Bill" Bouck
Willis R. "Bill" Bouck Oct. 11, 1935 - Sept. 21, 2020 MORAVIA - Willis R. "Bill" Bouck, 84, of Moravia, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in Webster, NY. Mr. Bouck was born Oct. 11,1935 in Auburn, a son of Reginald and Ethel (Carter) Bouck. He was retired after 25 years of employment with the Moravia Central School District, where he had been the head bus mechanic. Bill was a Charter member of the Moravia V.F.W. Dads of Foreign Service Veterans, a member of the Moravia Christ United Methodist Church, and he was an exempt member of the Moravia Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Edna M. (Flynn) Bouck, five children: Charles Bouck (Brenda) of Weedsport, Thomas (Petra) of Champaign, IL, Ann Thomas (Bob Traphagen) of Freeville, Hope Counts (Kenneth) of Groton, and Gary (Donna) of Odessa, FL; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, a sister, Gloria Dunham of Freeville, many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William, and sisters, Beatrice Austin, Irene Jarvis, Jean Baker, and Helen Douglas. Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Avenue, Groton, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2 to 5 pm. Face coverings and social distancing regulations will apply. Interment in Bird Cemetery, Locke, will be held at a later date. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Four Town Ambulance, Box 28, Moravia, NY 13118, or to the Locke Fire Department.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.