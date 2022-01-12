Menu
Yolanda DeRosa
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Yolanda DeRosa

Oct. 6, 1930 - Jan. 10, 2022

Grateful for over 70 years of marriage to her beloved husband Sam before his passing and for the family she raised with him, proud of her Italian heritage, and devoted to her Catholic faith, Yolanda J. DeRosa passed peacefully on January 10, 2022, nine months after her husband's death.

The third of six girls in her family, Yolanda was born on October 6, 1930 to immigrant parents, Onorio and Giovannina, nee Caliendo, Gabriele in Auburn, NY.

In addition to beng a homemaker, Yolanda was the first woman in Cayuga County to hold the Office of Deputy County Clerk. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed interior decorating, and delighted in entertaining. Yolanda lived her faith and found great strength in sharing her faith by supporting charity. Yolanda's life will live on in her five children: Deborah (DeRosa) Donnelly, Darlene (DeRosa) Lattimore, Diane (DeRosa) Stout, all of Auburn, NY; Dale Yvonne DiMento, of Boston, MA, and Sam Gabriel DeRosa, of Atlanta, GA; 10 grandsons; one granddaughter; five great-grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.

Friends are invited to join the family this Thursday afternoon, January 13, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. in St. Alphonsus Church for Yolanda's Mass of Christian burial with the Rev. Louis Vasile as Celebrant. Interment will be private in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry of Auburn, NY, or the Eternal World Television Network.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Mass of Christian Burial
3:30p.m.
St. Alphonsus Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We lived next door to Sam and Yolanda my entire childhood. You couldn´t have asked for better neighbors, or better people to have next door. A great family! Sam and Yolanda were like second parents to me. They were awesome! Great people, who left a great legacy. Both are missed.
Snow
January 28, 2022
I was very sorry to hear of Yolanda's passing. Please accept my deepest condolences. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Kim Pettigrass
Friend
January 20, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joan Fantasia Gensel
January 15, 2022
Sam G, Debbie, Darlene, Diane and Dale and the whole DeRosa Family, your Mom will always have a special place in my heart - and growing up with such a great friend as Sam - it's all such a great memory of times in Auburn. Hug your close ones and know that your Mom is with Sam Sr reunited again as it should be. Our Prayers are to her memory and your family, helping you celebrate a wonderful life, much Love; Chris & Kristin Hai & Family
Christopher hai
Friend
January 13, 2022
To Dale~ So many in our Class of '76 are saying goodbye to our Moms these days...I am with you in comfort & courage to carry on.
Suzanne McAvoy Delaney
January 13, 2022
Debbie,Darlene,Diane,Dale and Sam,We are so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing,She was a great lady,Renee, Sam Jr. and Sam Vasile
Sam Vasile
January 13, 2022
Norma I´m so sorry to hear of Yolandas passing ! She was a beautiful person! My thoughts&Prayers are with you at this most difficult time !
Cindy DAngelo
Friend
January 12, 2022
Sorry for your loss.
Matthew Salemi
January 12, 2022
Growing up next to The DeRosa's was the quintessential upbringing. I along with my my family cannot say enough good things about them and what a wonderful family they truly are. Mrs. DeRosa will sadly be missed by all including The Volpe family. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. Respectfully Anthony Volpe
Anthony Volpe
Friend
January 12, 2022
Your Mom was a beautiful person inside and out, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. In loving memory of your Mother. From Terry, Rachel, Michael and Derrick DeRosa.
Terry DeRosa and Family.
Family
January 12, 2022
I´m so sorry for your loss. Your mom was truly a woman of faith and inspiration. A woman I admired and respected. I wish I could be present for her services as I am currently traveling but my thoughts and prayers are with you all!!
Mary Anne Giacona
January 12, 2022
Such a sweet, kind, beautiful woman. A woman who loved God and lived her faith. A loss for you and for all, but she will be remembered forever in the hearts of those she loved. My sincere condolences. Joanne
Joanne Dusel
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results