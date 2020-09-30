Justin William Smith returned to Heaven on September 22, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. Justin was born on May 23, 1989 and was a lifelong resident of Flagstaff. Justin became a fixture in the community and made many friends while attending school at Christensen, Sinagua, and Coconino High School where he graduated in 2011. At the time of his passing Justin attended the Day Program at Quality Connections.

Despite Justin's numerous disabilities, he enjoyed life and was an ultimate thrill seeker. He enjoyed riding anything that would go fast, mud bogging, shooting, and enjoyed participating in Special Olympics events. Justin also loved music of all kinds but was especially passionate about music by Garth Brooks. Justin got to meet Garth in 2008 when he was granted a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Justin's sense of humor could not be matched, and his smile was infectious. He truly enjoyed life and loved making the people around him laugh. Although he is dearly missed, we are thankful that Justin is no longer suffering with earthly afflictions and bound to his wheelchair.

Justin is survived by grandmothers, Linda Heckel and Kathy Smith. His mom, Janette Riepe, his dad, Jay Smith. Brothers, Jordan, Cody (Jocelyn) and Jay. Nieces, Raylynn, Allison, Maeve, Sadie and Eavie. Nephew, Tallon. Aunts, Kay O'Royt, Tonya Baird, Tammy McCoy and Tanya Campbell. Uncles, Tyson Heckel, Pat O'Royt, and Guy (Ashley) Householder. Half-brothers, Steven Feuster-Smith, Hayden Manning, and Spencer Anderson-Smith. Bonus brothers, Cesar Barrandey, Justin Martin and Marcus Dukes. Longtime friends, Angela Riley and Richard Macdonald, his lifetime sweetheart, Amber Raoult, and many, many more aunts, uncles, nieces, a nephew, cousins and friends.

Justin was preceded in death by his grandma, Brownie Edgar, grandpa, Bill Heckel, stepdad, David Riepe, and nephew, Jayden.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 2nd from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Norvel Owens Mortuary and his funeral will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at 10:00 a.m. also at Norvel Owens Mortuary. Due to Covid restrictions we are limited to 50 for the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help another child live their dream! Memories and condolences can be shared with family directly or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com