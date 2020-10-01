Menu
Arthur Salas
1961 - 2020
BORN
February 5, 1961
DIED
September 19, 2020

Arthur Cruz Salas, the strongest man we knew, became our Guardian Angel Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Art was born February 5, 1961, a son to the late Raymond and Angie Salas. He was able to live out his passion for climbing and "cutting trees as high as they come"; building a strong reputation in Northern Arizona up to his final days. Proud Father of Kristal (Francisco), Jessica (Chris), and Camille (Scott). Loving Gampa of Gabriela, Everett, Lluvia, Brynn, and Gianna. Strong Brother of Joanne, Diane, Alejandro, and the late Raymond Jr. Art enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling them as much as possible.

A public viewing will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Hall in Globe, Arizona -with restrictions due to Covid-19.

Viewing: Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 am - 10:30 am, 45 interchangeable guests at a time.

Rosary and Mass to follow with allowance for immediate family only.

We will proudly remember Art for his strength and generosity.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness in the memory of Art, Arturo, Tudy, Gampa, Dad, Pops, Uncle Artie, Chicken George.

Assisting the family; Lamont Mortuary of Globe.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
HOLY ANGELS CHURCH PARISH HALL
Oct
2
Rosary
10:30a.m.
HOLY ANGELS CHURCH PARISH HALL
Oct
2
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
HOLY ANGELS CHURCH PARISH HALL
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Lamont Mortuary
October 1, 2020
Christine Deems
September 25, 2020
I know how much Art was loved by everyone he touched. Family, friends, people he worked with in a profession he loved. My
heart goes out to my daughter-in -law, her sisters and their spouses at this saddened time in their young lives. But mostly his grandchildren that adored him as much as he worshipped them. God Bless you all. Art you will be missed by many. RIP
Christine Deems
Family
September 25, 2020
We have such great memories of Art growing up and when we lived in Flagstaff. He had a great sense of humor and we won't ever forget his laugh! Sending Art's daughters and family our sincere condolences and prayers. God Bless.
Jack and Carol Bradford
Friend
September 23, 2020
I have so many memories of Art theu high school. I remember him mostly because of his smile and constant joking and happy go lucky attitude. We spent a lot of time together as I was a mat maid and he was a wrestler. Joking and kidding and he always worked hard. RIP Art! I am sure your family and friends are going to miss you.
Shannon Hounshell
Classmate
September 22, 2020
Dear Family,
My sincere condolences. I have wonderful, fun memories of Art.
Which I will treasure.
Sending prayers to all of the Salas family.
Cathy Ortega Dowdle
Cathy Dowdle
Classmate
September 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. From Greg, Anna, Gregory, Shania Contreras
Anna Contreras
Friend
September 20, 2020