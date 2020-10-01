Arthur Cruz Salas, the strongest man we knew, became our Guardian Angel Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Art was born February 5, 1961, a son to the late Raymond and Angie Salas. He was able to live out his passion for climbing and "cutting trees as high as they come"; building a strong reputation in Northern Arizona up to his final days. Proud Father of Kristal (Francisco), Jessica (Chris), and Camille (Scott). Loving Gampa of Gabriela, Everett, Lluvia, Brynn, and Gianna. Strong Brother of Joanne, Diane, Alejandro, and the late Raymond Jr. Art enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling them as much as possible.

A public viewing will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Hall in Globe, Arizona -with restrictions due to Covid-19.

Viewing: Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 am - 10:30 am, 45 interchangeable guests at a time.

Rosary and Mass to follow with allowance for immediate family only.

We will proudly remember Art for his strength and generosity.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness in the memory of Art, Arturo, Tudy, Gampa, Dad, Pops, Uncle Artie, Chicken George.

Assisting the family; Lamont Mortuary of Globe.