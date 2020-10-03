Marie Bell Stilley, an inimitable fixture in Flagstaff since 1946, passed away peacefully at her home on September 26th at the age of 100. There won't be another one like her. Quick witted and high spirited, she loved her life in this mountain town, her ranch, her friends, and most of all, her husband, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marie was born in the rough and tumble oil fields of Central Oklahoma in 1920, to Ellis and Laila Bell. Marie met her future husband John when he was a young music and band instructor at her high school. When John took a teaching position at the college of the Ozarks in Arkansas, Marie followed him and they were married in her sophomore year. The young couple then moved to Chicago, where John pursued his dental degree and Marie served as the personal assistant to the largest bond dealer in the US, responsible for the creation of the Liberty Bond program to finance the war effort. Following the completion of his dental degree, John drove west on Route 66 to his new posting in San Francisco, passed through Flagstaff and fell in love with the tiny mountain town. Following the completion of John's service commitment, Marie agreed to join him "way out west", and they moved to Flagstaff. Marie found a small ranch north of town which they branded the "Horseshoe S" and they settled down to raise a family. They loved everything about Flagstaff, the Cowboys, the Native Americans, the Lumberjacks and the College professors, all combined into one hugely interesting mix. Marie completed her BA and MA at ASC (now NAU). She embraced Native American culture, and was the frequent guest of native friends at Navajo and Hopi dances. Her home became a small Museum of Native American Art. She was a lifelong supporter of MNA, and a devoted member of Epiphany Episcopal Church. Always an outgoing and social person, Marie was a charming and exceptional hostess, and the ranch was the scene of many uproarious social occasions.

Marie and John raised three sons, Peter (Molly), Tom (Jane), and David (Sue). All of her sons left Flagstaff, eventually returned, and lived near her on the ranch until her passing. She lived her life long and well, and had a huge impact on those around her. She was dearly loved by many, touched many lives and will be missed immeasurably.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com