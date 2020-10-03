Menu
Marie Stilley
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020

Marie Bell Stilley, an inimitable fixture in Flagstaff since 1946, passed away peacefully at her home on September 26th at the age of 100. There won't be another one like her. Quick witted and high spirited, she loved her life in this mountain town, her ranch, her friends, and most of all, her husband, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marie was born in the rough and tumble oil fields of Central Oklahoma in 1920, to Ellis and Laila Bell. Marie met her future husband John when he was a young music and band instructor at her high school. When John took a teaching position at the college of the Ozarks in Arkansas, Marie followed him and they were married in her sophomore year. The young couple then moved to Chicago, where John pursued his dental degree and Marie served as the personal assistant to the largest bond dealer in the US, responsible for the creation of the Liberty Bond program to finance the war effort. Following the completion of his dental degree, John drove west on Route 66 to his new posting in San Francisco, passed through Flagstaff and fell in love with the tiny mountain town. Following the completion of John's service commitment, Marie agreed to join him "way out west", and they moved to Flagstaff. Marie found a small ranch north of town which they branded the "Horseshoe S" and they settled down to raise a family. They loved everything about Flagstaff, the Cowboys, the Native Americans, the Lumberjacks and the College professors, all combined into one hugely interesting mix. Marie completed her BA and MA at ASC (now NAU). She embraced Native American culture, and was the frequent guest of native friends at Navajo and Hopi dances. Her home became a small Museum of Native American Art. She was a lifelong supporter of MNA, and a devoted member of Epiphany Episcopal Church. Always an outgoing and social person, Marie was a charming and exceptional hostess, and the ranch was the scene of many uproarious social occasions.

Marie and John raised three sons, Peter (Molly), Tom (Jane), and David (Sue). All of her sons left Flagstaff, eventually returned, and lived near her on the ranch until her passing. She lived her life long and well, and had a huge impact on those around her. She was dearly loved by many, touched many lives and will be missed immeasurably.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
She was a lovely person. Rest in Peace
Susan L Walkup
October 5, 2020
Such a beautiful lady. My deepest condolences to the Stilley family.
Linda (Thompson) Scott
October 3, 2020
Whenever I remember attending church at Epiphany, Marie is always there. She has that lovely smile and, of course, John is playing the organ. The Stilley family is such an important part of Flagstaff's heritage.
Tom Brooks
October 3, 2020
May we offer our deepest sympathy to your family on the loss of a wonderful person.
Phillip and Jackie Wong
October 3, 2020
Dear wonderful Stilley Family..the years have flown and when I think of Flagstaff your family is right up there with my own. I was so sorry to hear about your Mother. A most wonderful woman, I know how much she will be missed. I send you all my deepest sympathy. Most affectionately, DeeAnne
DeeAnne (Jackson) Gibbons
October 3, 2020
My heart and prayers go out to all of you. Your parents were wonderful people and raised a great family. She leaves a great legacy of love and kindness.
Mary Ray Goddard
October 3, 2020
I have so many great memories of Marie and Dr. John during my high school years. Too many to recall in this brief message. No doubt that she'll have a special place in Heaven.
John Olson
October 3, 2020
I was fortunate to grow up with Dr. Stilley and Marie in my life and faith journey. While Dr. Stilley was our dentist, he was also the organist at Church of the Epiphany and Marie was always busy helping at church as I recall. My condolences to Peter, Tom and David and their families as you grieve and celebrate the life of your very special mother.
Barbara F Kleinofen
October 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to all of the family. May God give you peace and rest in this time of sorrow
Brent Hulls
October 3, 2020
My sincere sympathies to Pete and family. Your mother lived an amazing life and touched so many lives.
Claire Wilson Barnes
October 3, 2020