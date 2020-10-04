Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dara Zimmerman-Simpson

Dara was was a Flagstaff local and Business owner for 30+ years. She could be seen hanging out around her salon London Underground mingling and enjoying life. She was generous, thoughtful and caring for all the types of people that can be found Downtown. She is survived and Loved by her son Levi, His wife Nicole and Grandson Landon. She will be dearly missed by her husband Jerry, Dog Billy and Cats, Mr. Benjamin and Ruby Noodle. She passed peacefully in her sleep. As of now there will be no service but positive thoughts and light are appreciated.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.