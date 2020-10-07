Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Laura Rodriguez Hamblen
1974 - 2020
BORN
1974
DIED
2020

Laura M. Rodriguez Hamblen, 46, of Flagstaff, passed away October 1, 2020. Laura was born June 2, 1974, in Flagstaff, to Frank and Ruth Rodriguez. Laura attended and graduated from Flagstaff High and worked at Fry's grocery for 25 plus years. Laura enjoyed routing for her team, the LA Dodgers, long walks, spending time with her family, animals and cooking.

Laura is proceeded in death by her husband Robert Hamblen, Mother JoAnn "Ruth" Rodriguez and her grandparents. She is survived by her three sons, Jeremy Lucas, Jordan Rodriguez, Alexander Hamblen and her stepdaughters, Isabel Hamblen and Nicole Hamblen. She is also survived by her father Frank Rodriguez, sister Joann Rodriguez, and brother Andrew Rodriguez.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday October 9th, at 10:30 at San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
