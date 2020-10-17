Margaret Eleanor Johnson was born on September 20, 1931 in Tulare, California to Alice Viola Labarre and John Alexander Elkins. She spent the majority of her youth helping out on the family farm/dairy where she developed a lifelong love of animals, gardening and helping others. She married her high school sweetheart, Clarence Daniel Johnson, in 1951 and raised 4 children. She was a selfless person who always put the needs of others ahead of her own.

Margaret was passionate about her home, family and friends. She had the special ability to make every person that she encountered feel special and loved and always went out of her way to make sure you left with a full heart! Margaret and Dan spent many years working and traveling throughout Central and South America with each other and family. She was often referred to as the "Little Old Lady from Tulare" with her impressive and aggressive driving skills on challenging roads with unfriendly drivers from Mexico to Brazil! Go Grannie Go! Her love of animals, especially dogs, was known by all and passed down to all her children and grandchildren. No trip to her house in Flagstaff was complete with out a stop in the backyard to marvel at the numerous hummingbirds & other wildlife. Her ability to attract wildlife was legendary, and her love of the outdoors, nature and other cultures was passed on to all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Margaret passed away on September 30, 2020 in Hospice of the Valley Surprise surrounded by loved ones after a prolonged battle with COVID-19/complications. Margaret was preceded in death by the love of her life Clarence "Dan" Johnson in 2005. She is survived by her four children, John "Jack" D. Johnson (Pat) of Flagstaff, AZ, Cheryl L. Johnson (Britt) of Reno, NV, Kirk D. Johnson (Nan) of Washington UT, Rodney D. Johnson of Surprise, AZ, 8 Grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren. Margaret will be sorely missed by all but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent on Margaret's behalf to organizations that benefit animals and/or your local hospice.