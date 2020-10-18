Menu
Tana Peña

Beloved mother Tana G Peña, born in St John's Az April, 11 1932, passed away October, 1 2020 after a long term illness. The family moved throughout Arizona in her early years and at 15 settled in Flagstaff.

Tana is survived by 2 children; Doris Peru (Peaches), husband Gilbert Peru and Mario Cabrera; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Joe Y Peña and Juanita G Peña, her eldest son Reuben J Peña and her sister Paulita Chavez.

Our mom was independent, hardworking, kind and always up for a good laugh! We are heartbroken and deeply saddened by her death. She will be truly missed.

Services were held in private at her request.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
