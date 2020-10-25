Suzanne "Sam" Camille Ceballos-Borneman, 58, of Flagstaff, Arizona was received by Our Heavenly Father on October 19th, 2020.

Born on May 7th, 1962 in Flagstaff, Arizona to Mary and Ruben Ceballos. Growing up in Flagstaff and Yuma with her siblings, she developed a love for animals and adventure. Her adventurous spirit gave rise to her nickname "Sam" given to her by her father, which she carried her entire life. She graduated from Coconino High School. Sam married the love of her life Gary Borneman on March 20th, 1980. Together they raised four children. Although blunt, Sam was fiercely loyal, with a heart to match. Everyone was welcomed into her home with a big hug, a smile, and a bowl of her green chili. Her voice and whistle could often be heard across the gym during her son's wrestling matches. Inheriting her mother's love for books, she spent many years volunteering in the library at Cromer School, even earning the "Volunteer of the Year" award.

Sam loved spending time with the people she loved; woodcutting with her beloved husband, Sunday night dinners with family, visiting her kids and grandkids and Butterflies; these were what made her happiest. Sam's spirit will live on through the many lives she touched, whether it was a friend, family member, or even the strangers she would smile and wave to.

Sam is survived by her husband Gary, her father Ruben Ceballos, children Davy (Michelle), Nicky (Jolene), Ricky, and Vicki Borneman; sister Linda (Fred) Morgan. Grandchildren: Harley, Rubie, Mya, April, and Archer.

Preceded in death by her mother Mary, brother Mark, and grandparents.

With a kiss and a smile, until we meet again.

