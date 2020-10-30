Tony A Lane Sr., 82 and a devout Christian, passed in his Arizona home October 22, 2020, accompanied by his wife of 55 years and his daughters.

He spent his last day enjoying family time, Facetiming family in Idaho, and reading his bible. He often encouraged everyone around him by sharing bible passages of love; pointing them to God.

Tony battled Parkinson's for over 15 years, but never let it slow him down. He never complained about his age, but rather embraced it, especially his VIP parking pass (handicap tag). An "early bird" to every occasion; doctor appointments included. He recently told his doctor he was "ready to go [to Heaven]." A planner, always thinking ahead, and enjoyed celebrating Christmas with his family. A kind, humble man; a friend to all. He taught us not to waste time.[ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.5][v11.5][ya]He generously provided by working 22 years for El Paso Natural Gas. Many associates there became more than friends, they were family.[ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.5][v11.5][ya]He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son Tony Jr. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and a great grandchild.[ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.5][v11.5][ya]We will remember him as the best Grandfather, Father, and Husband a family could have and find comfort knowing that he is with Tony Jr., and his Savior Jesus Christ. [ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.5][v11.5][ya]Dad, we will remember everything you did for us. Especially how much you loved us. You will forever be with us in our hearts. We love you, Dad![ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.5][v11.5][ya]Funeral arrangements by Norvel Owens Mortuary.[ya%]