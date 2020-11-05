Loretta Perez passed on October 26, 2020 at the Hospice of the Valley. She was born in Flagstaff to Andres (deceased) and Manuela Perez. Loretta attended schools in the Flagstaff area graduating from Coconino High School. She also attended Northern Arizona University and later transferred to Arizona State University where she received her degree in Interior Architecture. She worked in California and New York as a project manager.

Loretta enjoyed celebrating holidays and special occasions with her family and friends in Flagstaff. She loved museums, Broadway shows and especially enjoyed traveling to such places as Katmandu, Morocco, Egypt, Italy, Greece, Turkey, India and many other places. We shall all miss her energy and cheerful smiles.

She leaves behind her mother, Manuela, brothers Lawrence and Andres (spouse Margaret), and sister Janet (spouse Ron), three nephews, four nieces.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at Flagstaff Calvary Cemetery.