MILTON EVANS, (Milt), died peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Green Valley, Arizona. He was born on June 9, 1929 in Flagstaff, AZ and contributed to the well-being of our beautiful mountain town for the next 82 years until relocating in 2011 to Tubac, AZ.

Milt is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Melinda Evans, and sons Randy Evans of Flagstaff and Bruce Evans of Sandy Utah, also grandchildren, Amber Rainey and John Evans, Mark and David Evans, and Andrea Brown, and three great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

Milt spent his youth at Morman Lake, AZ raised by his father, Gordon Evans Sr, who owned and operated the Mormon Lake Lodge from 1935 to 1945. Upon reaching high school age, they moved to Flagstaff where Milt attended Flagstaff High School and played football, basketball, and baseball. As a tribute to his athletic achievements, Milt was inducted into the Flagstaff High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Milt graduated from Arizona State College (now NAU) and then served two years in the U.S. Air Force, after which he taught Business Law and Typing for 20 years at Flagstaff High School and two years at Coconino High School . During his Flagstaff High tenure, he was the golf coach for several years. Milt was also president of the Flagstaff Education Association (FEA) serving to coordinate communication between the Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) and the FEA. In 1979, Milt purchased an insurance agency and renamed it Evans Insurance. He enjoyed and was successful as an insurance agent until his retirement in 1996.

An avid hunter, fisherman, and conservationist, Milt in 1957 began his volunteer service with the Arizona Game and Fish Department. He and a few other concerned outdoor enthusiasts organized the first hunter safety education classes in Flagstaff at FUSD schools and training at Fort Tuthill and the McCullough Range. At the time Milt said, "I was driven to ensure that our youth knew the proper handling and safety of firearms, proper training about our outdoors and the ethics and conservation of outdoor resource activity. We strive to teach all we can because we do not want any accidents to occur to any of our students." From 1964 to 1979, Milt was appointed by three AZ governors to serve three consecutive five year terms as an Arizona Game & Fish Commissioner. He served as chairman of the Commission in 1968, 1973, 1974 and 1979.

Milt spent many days with family and friends hunting big game in Arizona. He harvested a big horn sheep, and many buck deer, elk, antelope, javelina, turkey, and grouse. Milt loved dove and quail bird hunting over the years utilizing his trusted Brittany Spaniel and German Shorthaired trained bird dogs.

Milt also enjoyed the sport of golf, becoming a charter member of Flagstaff's Aspen Valley Golf Club and served as Aspen Valley's president for a term. As a testament to his golfing enthusiasm, he may still hold the record for most golf rounds played at Aspen Valley in any season. He and son Randy cherished playing in the Arizona State Father and Son Tournament at the Antelope Hills golf course in Prescott every June for many years.

Milt was a life member of the Flagstaff Elks Lodge #499 and was proud to be a part of the only three generation members of the Flagstaff Elks Lodge. His father, Gordon, and son Randy are/were Elks members. The Flagstaff Masonic Lodge also claims Milt as a contributing life member.

Milt had a full life and appreciated the long-standing friends and relationships he developed in Flagstaff in both his work and recreational endeavors.

Your family and many friends will remember you, Milt, for your gentle soul and pioneering contributions to Flagstaff's wildlife conservation and forest management. Flagstaff was a great place to live, work and attend Flagstaff Eagle and NAU sporting events. Thank you for your lifelong service to our heaven on earth.