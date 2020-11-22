Bob Pearce, a lifelong resident of Flagstaff, an institution at the Snow Bowl, and a Viking among men to his family and friends, passed away at his home in the early hours of November 19th surrounded by his family, his dogs, and his loving cat.

Bob was a life-long resident of Flagstaff and had the privilege - and sometimes the shock - of seeing his beloved home town change and evolve over his 75 years. He was an active child which earned him the fond affections of his mother and occasionally the ire of his teachers. Ever the adventurer, he often found just enough trouble to make life interesting. As an example, at 5 years old he nearly took an unexpected solo trip out of town when the train he was using for a jungle gym began its journey with him still on board. Good sense kicked in and he jumped off before he found himself in Winslow. The stories go on and only get better.

As a young man Bob attended Northern Arizona University and earned a master's degree in Psychotherapy in 1968. Not only was he successful academically (if one doesn't count spelling - another story there!), he was also successful in love, meeting his soulmate and lifelong partner, Celeste. She took his hand at a party and never let go and he told his mother after every date "I really like that girl". Apparently so because they were together for 56 years and married for 54 of those, always together and rarely not smiling.

In his professional life, Bob was among the inaugural cadre of the Coconino County Guidance Center and went on to open his own private practice some years later. His ability to communicate was only outmatched by his gift of listening. He made a difference in so many lives here in Flagstaff and his family remains incredibly proud of him.

It's hard to know which Bob loved more, fly fishing in the summer or skiing in the winter. He was a man of sport, playing or participating in a range of activities broad enough to boggle the mind - softball, volleyball, basketball (sorry, no golf!), cycling, fishing, hiking, walking... I'm sure there are more! He was also a highly talented woodworker and a skilled handyman, up to fixing any broken thing which thought to challenge him.

Bob loved his home town and was a Flagstaff fixture. We believe there are a great many here who love him, too. Those who knew him understand that he wouldn't want flowers and his family doesn't need anything but love. Anyone wishing to make a tribute of some kind can offer a donation to Hospice of Flagstaff who helped the entire family so much in his last few days.

Thanks, dad, for all the laughs, the love, and the stories. We'll share them all for years to come.