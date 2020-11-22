John Moreland Dunford Jr. of Flagstaff passed away on October 9, 2020 due to complications from a motor vehicle accident. He was born on January 15, 1940 in Evanston, Illinois to Mary and John Dunford Sr. John is survived by his son, John Moreland Dunford III, and his three daughters, Christine Mary Dunford, Mary Ann Francis Beamer, and Jeannie Marie Roth. He has six grandchildren: Theodore Layton Beamer, Nathanial John Beamer, Benjamin Charles Beamer, Alice Dunford Cunningham, Aveen Dunford Cunningham, and Isabel Mary Cappo.

John married Alice Marie Dunford just out of college in 1962. They had four children in the four following years. John loved breakfasts with his wife, spending holidays with his family, and volunteering. He was a graduate of St. Procopias College, now named Benedictine University, in Lisle, Illinois. Professionally, John was a teacher, and taught mathematics for twenty-two years at Grayhills Academy High School in Tuba City, Arizona. Previously, John worked as a school teacher in Phoenix, Arizona and Rockford, Illinois. In addition to teaching, John used his degree in Chemistry to work in the paint and coatings industry in Illinois and Arizona. John was an active member of the Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus. He was also an active member of the San Francisco de Asis Church in Flagstaff since 1986.

Please join us remotely in prayer and celebration of John's life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 10:00AM. Due to Covid-19 a rosary and funeral mass at San Francisco de Asis Church, Flagstaff, Arizona will be available remotely starting at 9:55AM at youtube.com at sanfranciscodeasisflagstaff. Condolences and memories my be shared at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.