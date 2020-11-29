Dale B. Taggart went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona. She was born October 6, 1935 in Washington, PA.

She is survived by her brother Jack Bedillion of Washington, PA, son Daniel Taggart (Beth) of Flagstaff, daughter Elizabeth Williams (John) of Missouri City, TX and three granddaughters: Amanda Williams, Sammi Williams, and Danielle Taggart. She was preceded in death by husband Harold Taggart, father Cam Bedillion, mother Mable Bedillion, sister Beverly Lutes, and brothers Richard and Bob Bedillion.

Dale grew up on a farm outside of Washington, PA. She attended Lone Pine elementary school and graduated from Trinity High School. She then attended West Penn Commercial School. Upon graduation she began working in one of the Hospitals in Washington as a medical secretary, and after several years she became a legal secretary for Brown Lee. She was also very active working in Youth for Christ as a quizzing coach and volunteer. This is where she met her future husband.

In 1961 she married her late husband Harold Taggart and they moved to Flagstaff, AZ to work as Missionaries with the Flagstaff Mission to the Navajos. Dale and Harold worked together for 17 years with the Navajos before Harold was taken to be with the Lord in 1978. Dale continued to serve the Navajo Tribe for 38 more years. While she continued her work in Kayenta and Flagstaff, she served the people as a mom, grandma, missionary, counselor, teacher, mentor, taxi, and many other positions.

During her time in Kayenta she touched many lives. She will be greatly missed. We thank the Lord for her faithfulness all these years.

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that donations be made to her life's work, Flagstaff Mission to the Navajos. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.