Dennis W. Morefield, 89, entered into eternal life on November 19, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Dennis passed away at The Peaks Senior Living Community in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Born in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, much of Dennis's childhood was spent visiting with his many relatives in Laurie, MO. He attended Gravois Mills School and Versailles High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy as an aircraft mechanic during the Korean War.

Dennis met the love of his life, Dolores Fritz, while stationed at the Litchfield Park Naval Air Station, currently Phoenix Goodyear Airport. The two would marry on February 18, 1951. They would live briefly in San Francisco where he was stationed, then return to the Phoenix area with their first born child. Three more children would follow.

Dennis had a natural talent for painting and became an apprentice sign painter after his service with the Navy. He would acquire enough skills to begin his own business in 1967, Dennis Morefield Signs, which would later become Northern Arizona Signs.

Upon his retirement in 1991, he would pursue his passion for watercolor and outings with the Plein Air painting group. He also designed and built his own home, where he and Dolores would host many family gatherings. He enjoyed his daily walks and spending time camping and fishing in the White Mountains and Colorado in his travel trailer.

A man strong in his Christian beliefs, Dennis spent much of his time serving God in a variety of ways, including the Sunshine Rescue Mission, Gideon's International, and taking on leadership roles at Mountain View Baptist Church in Flagstaff. He would play an integral part in the design and layout of the church and dearly loved being a part of his church family.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Dolores, brother Aldie (Marie), sister Emma, children Laura (Denny), Tom (Karen), David (Linda), and Dan, grandchildren, Jeff, Zelle, Stephanie, Paul, Joe, and four great grandchildren.

A private Veteran's graveside services will be held for family at Citizen's Cemetery on December 5, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A special thanks for the loving kindness and exceptional care given by The Peaks Senior Living Community, Compassus Hospice and Pastor Nathaniel Bradford of Mountain View Baptist Church.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made in Dennis's name to Salvation Army at 507 N. Humphrey's Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, or any organization devoted to assisting people in need.