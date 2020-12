David Glenn Hicks (70) of Munds Park, AZ died in his home on Sept. 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eton and Kathleen Hicks of Astor, FL and his nephew, Henry Hubbard of St. Augustine, FL. He is survived by his brother, Joseph (Suzanne) of Ozark, AL and his sister, Kathleen Hubbard (Nique) of St. Augustine, FL. David was a former MP in the US Army, a retired police officer in Wash., DC, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.