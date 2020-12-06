Obituary for

David Hartman

February 28, 1935-

November 27, 2020

David Eugene Hartman left this earth on November 27, 2020 and met Jesus Christ, his Savior, face to face. David was born February 28, 1935 in the Panama Canal Zone. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judi Hartman of Flagstaff; his son, Michael Hartman (Rebecca) of Colorado Springs; his granddaughters, Shannon and Kiersten of Colorado Springs; his half-brother Grant Hartman of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and his sister, Antonette Spurkowsky of Mena, Arkansas.

David received his BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1956, his MS in Metallurgical Engineering in 1961 and his PhD in Materials Science in 1965 from Rice University. He served in the Navy from 1956-1959 as a Navy pilot assigned to the USS Forrestal aircraft carrier. He also flew with the Naval Reserves from 1960-1972. He attained the rank of Commander, accumulating 2000 hours in six different types of aircraft.

He married his beloved wife, Judi, in 1968. In December of 1977, David and Judi adopted their son, Michael through a missionary couple from Chiapas, Mexico. David taught engineering at LeTourneau University in Longview Texas for 10 ½ years before moving to Flagstaff in 1985 where he taught mechanical engineering for 22 years at Northern Arizona University. During his tenure at NAU, he was selected by the students as professor-of-the-year six times.

David served as an elder at Flagstaff Christian Fellowship for many years and he had a passion for teaching the Bible, especially the book of Revelations.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held in the summer of 2021. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com